Analysts Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Price Target at GBX 3,121

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,121 ($37.71).

A number of analysts recently commented on SDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($41.32) to GBX 3,040 ($36.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 2,668 ($32.24) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,801.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,931.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,303.87. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 2,578 ($31.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,913 ($47.28). The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Schroders’s payout ratio is 60.40%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

