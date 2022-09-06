Analysts Set Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Target Price at $167.22

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.22.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SRE opened at $166.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

