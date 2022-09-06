Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Price Target at C$37.73

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VET. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.54. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.25 and a 52 week high of C$39.21.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

In other news, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,787.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

