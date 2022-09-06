Analysts Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 2.04. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.17%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 140,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,816 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 333.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 73,175 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

