Analyzing Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Advaxis has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Advaxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Advaxis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis N/A -42.66% -36.09% NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -352.99% -197.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advaxis and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Advaxis and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis $3.24 million 1.89 -$17.86 million ($0.10) -33.80 NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$93.06 million ($0.81) -0.84

Advaxis has higher revenue and earnings than NRx Pharmaceuticals. Advaxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Advaxis and NRx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

NRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given NRx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Advaxis.

Summary

Advaxis beats NRx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is also conducting clinical studies of Lm Technology immunotherapies in the following areas of disease focused hotspot/off-the-shelf neoantigen-directed therapies; human papilloma virus-associated cancers; and prostate cancer. The company has collaborations and partnerships with Merck & Co., Inc.; OS Therapies, LLC; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; Biocon Limited; Global BioPharma Inc.; Knight Therapeutics Inc; and others. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

