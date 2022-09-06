Analyzing Blue Owl Capital (OWL) and Its Rivals

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Blue Owl Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Owl Capital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 2 6 0 2.75 Blue Owl Capital Competitors 476 2630 3202 97 2.46

Profitability

Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus target price of $16.29, indicating a potential upside of 50.65%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 27.70%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital -5.81% 11.37% 7.86% Blue Owl Capital Competitors 18.43% 22.94% 10.40%

Volatility & Risk

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Blue Owl Capital pays out -220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 40.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Owl Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million -$376.17 million -54.05 Blue Owl Capital Competitors $3.09 billion $514.27 million 12.32

Blue Owl Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital. Blue Owl Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital rivals beat Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

