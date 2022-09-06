Analyzing Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) & KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oblong and KnowBe4, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 1 0 3.00 KnowBe4 0 1 7 0 2.88

Oblong currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. KnowBe4 has a consensus target price of $28.09, indicating a potential upside of 54.09%. Given Oblong’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than KnowBe4.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $7.74 million 1.04 -$9.05 million ($0.55) -0.47 KnowBe4 $246.30 million 12.93 -$11.85 million $0.05 364.67

This table compares Oblong and KnowBe4’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oblong has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KnowBe4. Oblong is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KnowBe4, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and KnowBe4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -255.30% -54.82% -47.84% KnowBe4 2.60% 8.93% 3.49%

Volatility & Risk

Oblong has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KnowBe4 has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KnowBe4 beats Oblong on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services; and resells video equipment to its customers. Oblong Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Its products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; Compliance Plus, a compliance training product, which enables organizations to offer their employees with relevant, timely, and engaging compliance content across a range of topics from data privacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion; PhishER, its security orchestration, automation, and response product, which enables security professionals to prioritize and automate security workstreams in response to attacks targeted at the human layer; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager, its governance, risk, and compliance product that enables organizations to analyze security risk and automate the management of compliance and audit functions. The company also offers Security Coach, a solution to address human behavior risks through human detection and response; and PasswordIQ that would be used to mitigate risk related to password hygiene issues, such as weak or breached passwords. It serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

