Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,425.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGLOY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Investec lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 7.86%. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

