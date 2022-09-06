Anime Token (ANI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,572.00

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Anime Token has a market cap of $54,764.50 and $13,572.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anime Token has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Anime Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anime Token alerts:

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00174771 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anime Token Profile

ANI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.

Buying and Selling Anime Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anime Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anime Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anime Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.