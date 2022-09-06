Anime Token (ANI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,572.00

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Anime Token has a market cap of $54,764.50 and $13,572.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anime Token has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Anime Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00174771 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Anime Token Profile
ANI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
Buying and Selling Anime Token
Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.