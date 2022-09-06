ANIVERSE Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. One ANIVERSE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANIVERSE has a total market capitalization of $49.82 million and $8.47 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00029921 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00043069 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003726 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About ANIVERSE

ANIVERSE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. The official website for ANIVERSE is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

