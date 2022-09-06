Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,227 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth about $59,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

AIRC opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

