Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($58.16) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aperam from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of APEMY opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Aperam will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.4804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Aperam’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

