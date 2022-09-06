APG Asset Management N.V. Has $13.65 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

