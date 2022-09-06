APG Asset Management N.V. Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,759 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $203.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.