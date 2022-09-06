APG Asset Management N.V. Has $18.64 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Equitable worth $18,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Insider Activity

Equitable Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $480,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,152.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,172 shares of company stock worth $4,619,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.