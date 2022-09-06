APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 181,900 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,582,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.25% of Lumen Technologies worth $26,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after buying an additional 3,466,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 902.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after buying an additional 1,893,276 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 583.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,086,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 1,781,084 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LUMN opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

