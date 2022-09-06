APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 612,387 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4,883.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,387 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.26% of BorgWarner worth $21,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 95.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 75.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

