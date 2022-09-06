APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Whirlpool worth $15,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.75 and its 200 day moving average is $176.02. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $145.93 and a 1 year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

