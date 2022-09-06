APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 58,300 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.17% of NRG Energy worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NRG opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.87%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

