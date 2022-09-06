APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 600 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.34% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $27,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 2.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Several research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

