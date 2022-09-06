Apollo Currency Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $23.44 million and approximately $667,898.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00097106 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00259071 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00018203 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

