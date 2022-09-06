Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.29

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.65. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 6,881 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $229.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

