Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.29

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.65. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 6,881 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $229.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.
Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.
