Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.