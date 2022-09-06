Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is SCP Investment LP’s 7th Largest Position

SCP Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.2% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,396,000 after purchasing an additional 349,461 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Apple Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.00.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.