Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is SCP Investment LP’s 7th Largest Position

SCP Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.2% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,396,000 after purchasing an additional 349,461 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.