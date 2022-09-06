Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Apple by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 243,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,898 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,396,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $155.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

