Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,461 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $112,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 13,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $155.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

