Apron (APN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $332,047.00

Apron (APN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. Apron has a market cap of $291,258.09 and $332,047.00 worth of Apron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apron has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apron Profile

Apron (CRYPTO:APN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron’s official website is apron.network. Apron’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1.

Buying and Selling Apron

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

