APYSwap Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $417,336.49 and approximately $57,077.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00871941 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016307 BTC.
About APYSwap
APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.
Buying and Selling APYSwap
Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.