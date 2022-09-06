ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.91.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

