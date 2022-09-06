ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.91.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARCA biopharma (ABIO)
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.