ARCS (ARX) Price Reaches $0.0021

ARCS (ARX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. One ARCS coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARCS has a market capitalization of $625,495.39 and approximately $283,460.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARCS has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004517 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005120 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00135151 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00036692 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022042 BTC.
About ARCS
ARCS (ARX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ARCS
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARCS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
