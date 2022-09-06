ARCS (ARX) Price Reaches $0.0021

ARCS (ARX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. One ARCS coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARCS has a market capitalization of $625,495.39 and approximately $283,460.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARCS has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00135151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00036692 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022042 BTC.

About ARCS

ARCS (ARX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARCS

According to CryptoCompare, “The philosophy of the AIre project is a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARCS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

