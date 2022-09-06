ARCS Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $568,759.77 (ARX)

ARCS (ARX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. ARCS has a market cap of $568,759.77 and approximately $339,295.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARCS has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One ARCS coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARCS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,713.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00135222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00035395 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023514 BTC.

About ARCS

ARCS (ARX) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. The official message board for ARCS is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARCS

According to CryptoCompare, “The philosophy of the AIre project is a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARCS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARCS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.