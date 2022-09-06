ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $25,437.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArdCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

