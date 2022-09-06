Argon Market Cap Achieves $142,806.41 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $142,806.41 and $76,956.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argon has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00837005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 90,524,352 coins and its circulating supply is 86,627,305 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

