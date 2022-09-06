Arianee (ARIA20) Reaches Market Cap of $8.48 Million

Arianee (ARIA20) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Arianee has a market cap of $8.48 million and $2,966.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arianee has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Arianee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arianee alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00837005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,753,505 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee.

Arianee Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arianee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.