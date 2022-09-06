Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

