ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,605.00

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $25,605.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi.

ARMOR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

