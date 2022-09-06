Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $112.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.80.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AWI stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.36. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

