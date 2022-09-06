Arqma Reaches Market Cap of $79,417.15 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $79,417.15 and approximately $1,026.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,490,793 coins and its circulating supply is 14,446,249 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone.ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

