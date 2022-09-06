AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.23 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.27 or 0.00022711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $9.23 million and $3.82 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005321 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,790.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00164429 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005441 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002722 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00136089 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00035314 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Profile
AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
