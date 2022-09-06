Asana (ASAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect Asana to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASAN stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.82. Asana has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Asana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Asana by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

