ASD Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. ASD has a market cap of $54.05 million and $1.79 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD coin can now be bought for about $0.0818 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,006.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00134993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023149 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.