ASKO Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (ASKO)

ASKO (ASKO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, ASKO has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One ASKO coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASKO has a market cap of $388,493.41 and approximately $44.00 worth of ASKO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005314 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002511 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001707 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00879074 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016556 BTC.
ASKO Coin Profile
ASKO’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins and its circulating supply is 133,571,258 coins. The official website for ASKO is askobar-network.com. ASKO’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASKO’s official message board is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork.
ASKO Coin Trading
