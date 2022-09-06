Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.44

Shares of Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $8.70. Astronics shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Astronics Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $278.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

