ASX Limited (ASXFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.78 on October 13th

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.7809 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

ASX Trading Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. ASX has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $69.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. It operates markets for a range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities, and energy. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, technical and information, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

