ASYAGRO (ASY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.64 Million

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, ASYAGRO has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. ASYAGRO has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASYAGRO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005552 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009083 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000675 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002730 BTC.
- Eureka Coin (ERK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ASYAGRO Profile
ASYAGRO (ASY) is a coin. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,147,823 coins. The official website for ASYAGRO is asyagro.io. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ASYAGRO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ASYAGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASYAGRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.