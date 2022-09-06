Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $6.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -1.04. Athersys has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.50). Athersys had a negative net margin of 779.67% and a negative return on equity of 545.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Athersys will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Athersys by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athersys by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.