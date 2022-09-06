Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.89 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $15.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 29.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00030833 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004932 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00040602 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00081558 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a N/A coin that uses the ERC20 + BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.Telegram | Facebook | YouTube”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

