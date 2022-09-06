Augur (REP) Price Reaches $7.73 on Top Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Augur has a total market cap of $84.98 million and $4.20 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Augur has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur coin can now be purchased for about $7.73 or 0.00039090 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,763.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004459 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00134413 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00036199 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.
Augur Profile
REP is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
