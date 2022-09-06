Auto (AUTO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.84 Million

Auto (AUTO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $258.35 or 0.01364454 BTC on popular exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $13.69 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Auto has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,934.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00136138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00035406 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023238 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

Buying and Selling Auto

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

