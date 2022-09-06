Automata Network (ATA) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Automata Network (ATA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Automata Network has a market cap of $25.24 million and $4.88 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002490 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001712 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00875578 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016368 BTC.
Automata Network Profile
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.